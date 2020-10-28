1/1
Wanda Mae Bishop
Wanda Mae Bishop

Born: December 2, 1927; in Galesburg, IL

Died: October 24, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Wanda Mae Bishop, 92, of Ottawa, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Tracy Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, on Saturday.

Wanda was born on December 2, 1927 in Galesburg to Mr. & Mrs. Thorpe. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. She married Robert Bishop, Sr. on October 12, 1957 in Ottawa.

She is survived by her seven children, Tina (Gladstone) Sanders, Theresa G. Veasy, Timothy F. Veasy, John S. Veasy, Charles L. (Lynda) Bishop, Robert Bishop, Jr., Kenneth (Belithia) Bishop, 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husband and a son.

Pallbearers will be Alex Bishop, Jacob Graham, Richard Burynes and Aaron Hughes.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



Published in My Web Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
