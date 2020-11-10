1/1
Waymon Lee Parsons
Waymon Lee Parsons

Born: April 11, 1942; in Paducah, KY

Died: November 7, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Waymon Lee "Pa" Parsons, 78, of Ottawa, formerly of Marseilles, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Services to celebrate his life will be private. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Waymon was born in Paducah, Kentucky on April 11, 1942 to Leroy and Gladys (Reeder) Parsons. He worked as an Inspector at Caterpillar in Joliet and retired after 37 years. He married Marilyn Gibson in Ottawa. Married for 29 years, they have been together for 40 years.

He was an avid reader enjoying books on finances and boxing. He enjoyed gardening with a focus on growing vegetables. Waymon had a passion for boxing (his father was a professional boxer) and he competed as a boxer in his early adulthood. He took pleasure in outdoor recreational activities. He was a good fisherman, an avid hunter, and had success in training hunting dogs. He was witty and had a great sense of humor; he had quick one liners. We will miss Pa saying "I reckon" and "Do something worthwhile today!" Waymon loved his family, especially his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He will be severely missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his four children, Darla (Mark) Lambert, and Dewey Parsons, both of Marseilles, Tracy (Dewey Lindholm) Higgins, and Jeanette (Christopher) Dvorak, both of Ottawa, seven grandchildren, Shanna Smith, Amberly Smith, Cody Smith, Kyley Lambert, Kayley Lambert, Karson Smith, Emily Smith, many great- grandchildren, and a sister, Jane (Jim) Park, of Lees Summit, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Toby Parsons, and his sister Judy Parker.

Memorials may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



Published in My Web Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
