Wayne E. Perry
Born: May 22, 1933; in Anthony, KS
Died: November 28, 2020; in Streator, IL
Wayne E. Perry, age 87 of Streator, IL, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.
Private Family services will be held at Winterrowd Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A public graveside service will follow in Phillips Cemetery at 12:00 noon with social distancing being followed and masks being worn. Full Military rites will be conducted by members of the Leslie G Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Born May 22, 1933 in Anthony, Kansas, he was the son of the late Clarence and Cora (Carmichael) Perry. Wayne married Alice Tomasko on April 10, 1960, at Grace United Methodist Church in Streator. He is survived by Alice, his wife of 60 years, his three daughters, Janet (Daryl) Larson of Streator, Jo Ann (Kevin) Jacobs of Luana, IA, and Jenny (Michael) Colter of Streator. He is also leaves eight grandsons, Brandon Larson, Brett (Stacia) Larson, Benjamin (Casey Inman) Jacobs, Joshua (Megan Bushman) Jacobs, Nicholas and Samuel Jacobs, Logan and Noah Colter; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Trevor Larson; sister, Gladys Perry of Streator, brothers, Art Perry of Peru, Ivan (Barb) Perry of Blackstone, and Larry (Kathy) Perry of Streator; brother and sister-in-laws, Ray (Suzanne) Tomasko of Claremore, OK, and Barb Tomasko of Streator; and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Streator High School in the Class of 1951. Stationed in Jacksonville, FL, he served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 and remained in the US Navy Reserves until 1960. He attained the rank of Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class. He was proud of his service and thankful for being given the opportunity to tour many foreign countries.
Wayne started his career as a grain truck owner and then shifted to plant mechanic at Jero-Black. He went on to retire from GE Plastics after 24 years of service.
He was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church and currently the First United Methodist Church. He served on many church committees and the Woodland School Board.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who deeply valued his family. He will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703www.winterrowdfh.com