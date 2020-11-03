Wayne L. Denaple
Born: July 18, 1930; in Streator, IL
Died: October 28, 2020; in Fairbury, IL
Wayne L. Denaple, 90, of Fairbury and formerly of Ransom passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence in Fairbury.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom. Fr. David Sabel will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Private family burial will take place at a later date at Allen Township Cemetery, Ransom.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born July 18, 1930 in Streator he was the son of Irwin and Avis (Shepherd) Denaple. He married Bernadine Hoegger on July 28, 1951 in Odell.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine Denaple of Fairbury; daughters, Anne (Steven) Mund of Odell, Patricia (Mark) Stoeckel of Odell and Mary Russell of Fairbury; sons, James (Karron) Denaple of Gainsville, Georgia, John Denaple of Dahlonega, Georgia and Jerold Denaple of Buford, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Bissey and Marjorie Schrieshurn; a daughter in law, Jeanette Denaple; and a son in law, Larry Russell.
Moving to the rural Ransom area in 1955 when he took over the family Homestead. Wayne farmed his lifetime in the area. He also worked as a truck driver through the years for McCann Concrete and Coal City Trucking.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, the Ransom Lion's Club and the Teamsters Union. He also served on the Allen Township Board as well as the Allen-Otter Creek Insurance Board.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church or the Fairview Haven Retirement Community.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com