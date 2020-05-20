Wendell SargentBorn: January 17, 1942; in Freeport, ILDied: May 12, 2020; in Peoria, ILDr. Wendell Sargent, 78 of Streator passed away Tuesday morning (May 12, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Burial will be in the Mount Gilead Cemetery in Decatur, IL.The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.Wendell was born on January 17, 1942 in Freeport, IL to Robert and Lucille (Whitmer) Sargent. He married Beverly Scherer on February 17, 1966. She passed away April 22, 2019.Surviving is a son Steven (Kathleen Lauer) Sargent of Murfreesboro, TN, brother, Morris (Pat) Sargent of Windsor, CO.He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beverly and son Anthony C. "Tony" Sargent on January 2, 2018, sister Virginia in infancy and brother Ransom Sargent on May 7, 2020.Wendell attended Moose Heart Grade School and graduated from Moose Heart High School in 1960. He graduated from North Central College with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. Wendell then graduated from the University of Illinois Dental School in 1971.Dr. Sargent practiced dentistry for over 50 years.Memorials may be made to the Family of Wendell Sargent.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703