Wendell A. Sargent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell Sargent

Born: January 17, 1942; in Freeport, IL

Died: May 12, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Dr. Wendell Sargent, 78 of Streator passed away Tuesday morning (May 12, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in the Mount Gilead Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

Wendell was born on January 17, 1942 in Freeport, IL to Robert and Lucille (Whitmer) Sargent. He married Beverly Scherer on February 17, 1966. She passed away April 22, 2019.

Surviving is a son Steven (Kathleen Lauer) Sargent of Murfreesboro, TN, brother, Morris (Pat) Sargent of Windsor, CO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beverly and son Anthony C. "Tony" Sargent on January 2, 2018, sister Virginia in infancy and brother Ransom Sargent on May 7, 2020.

Wendell attended Moose Heart Grade School and graduated from Moose Heart High School in 1960. He graduated from North Central College with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. Wendell then graduated from the University of Illinois Dental School in 1971.

Dr. Sargent practiced dentistry for over 50 years.

Memorials may be made to the Family of Wendell Sargent.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved