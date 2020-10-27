1/2
William C. Reynolds Jr.
William C. Reynolds Jr.

Born: October 3, 1962; in Streator, IL

Died: October 23, 2020; in Blackstone, IL

William C. "Bill" Reynolds Jr. 58 of rural Blackstone died Friday (October 23, 2020) at his home.

Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator with Monsignor Philip Halfacre, officiating.

Burial with full military rites conducted by members of American Legion Post # 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 1492 will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Reynolds was born October 3, 1962 in Streator, the son of William and Sandra (Kudrick) Reynolds Sr.

Bill had been employed as a Registered Nurse at the Fox Children's Center, Dwight prior to his disability. He was a former member of Laborers Union Local 393.

He served in the US Navy as a Corpsman at the Jacksonville, Florida Naval Hospital from 1985 until 1993.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.

Bill enjoyed his family, the outdoors, hiking, cooking and his dogs.

He is survived by one sister, Cindy (Rick) Killian, one brother, Doug (Julie) Reynolds, both of Streator, nieces, Kaitlyn, Riley, Kendal and Lily Killian and Shaylee Reynolds and a nephew Adam Reynolds. Also surviving are his dogs, Kenta, Kaede, Frito, Bandito and Ox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Eric Reynolds and a nephew Ben Newton.

Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
