1/1
William H. Crum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Crum

Born: February 14, 1944; in Marseilles, IL

Died: August 25, 2020; in Streator, IL

William H. Crum, 76, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Streator.

Visitation with social distancing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday August 28 at Seals-Campbell Funeral home. Funeral services will be private with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

He was born February 14, 1944, in Marseilles, to Oran and Charlietta (Leigh) Crum. In 1978, he married Ellen LaGrou of Marseilles who survives.

Bill was employed by the Nabisco Paper Company and Crete Carrier until his retirement. He was a member of the Marseilles Fire Department for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, sitting on his patio and listening to oldies music. Bill loved mowing his lawn, which he thought was the most beautiful lawn in Marseilles.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen LaGrou Crum; one daughter, Carole (Casey) Reh of Ottawa; two sons, Arnold (Lori) Crum of Waukon, IA, and Jeffery Crum of Ottawa; three grandchildren, Leslie, Ryan and Eric; one great-granddaughter, Emma; and two brothers, Thomas (Patricia) Crum of Orland Park and Oran Lee (Bobbye) Crum of Ottawa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Renae Crum; and one son, William Crum Jr.

Memorials may be given to the Marseilles Fire Protection District or the Marseilles Ambulance Service.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved