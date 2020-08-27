William H. Crum
Born: February 14, 1944; in Marseilles, IL
Died: August 25, 2020; in Streator, IL
William H. Crum, 76, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Streator.
Visitation with social distancing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday August 28 at Seals-Campbell Funeral home. Funeral services will be private with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
He was born February 14, 1944, in Marseilles, to Oran and Charlietta (Leigh) Crum. In 1978, he married Ellen LaGrou of Marseilles who survives.
Bill was employed by the Nabisco Paper Company and Crete Carrier until his retirement. He was a member of the Marseilles Fire Department for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, sitting on his patio and listening to oldies music. Bill loved mowing his lawn, which he thought was the most beautiful lawn in Marseilles.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen LaGrou Crum; one daughter, Carole (Casey) Reh of Ottawa; two sons, Arnold (Lori) Crum of Waukon, IA, and Jeffery Crum of Ottawa; three grandchildren, Leslie, Ryan and Eric; one great-granddaughter, Emma; and two brothers, Thomas (Patricia) Crum of Orland Park and Oran Lee (Bobbye) Crum of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Renae Crum; and one son, William Crum Jr.
Memorials may be given to the Marseilles Fire Protection District or the Marseilles Ambulance Service.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com