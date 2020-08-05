1/1
William H. Dean
William H. Dean

Born: December 3, 1934

Died: August 2, 2020

William H. Dean, 85, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.

Bill was born December 3, 1934, in Ottawa, IL, to Robert and Gertrude (Eurich) Dean. He married Ellen "Joy" Meyers on December 12, 1953; she passed away May 21, 1995. Bill attended Jefferson Grade School and graduated from Ottawa Township High School. He retired from LOF after 38 years, then moved to Florida for 30 years, where he opened "The Bedding Gallery". He was a member of the Moose and Eagles Clubs, a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa, and a member of South-Haven Christian Church in Port Orange Florida.

Bill was an avid NASCAR fan, especially AJ Foyt. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs and the Florida Gators. He enjoyed walking on the beach in Daytona, traveling in his motor home, and driving his Corvette. He cherished his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bill was the sweetest and kindest man.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca (Kenneth) Redfern of Ancona and William K. (Cynthia Sue) Dean of Ottawa; grandchildren, Jeremy D. (Clarrisa) Myers of Ottawa and William M. (Katie) Dean of Florida; his great-granddaughter, Sadie; and his longtime friend, Paul "Zeke" Zickler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; and two brothers, Robert (Mildred) Dean and Ronald (Eileen) Dean, Jr.

The family would like to thank Liberty Village of Streator and Peru for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
