William J. Barth
Born: July 31, 1929
Died: June 18, 2020
William J. Barth, 90, of Ottawa formally of Marseilles, passed away day June 18, 2020, at North Florida South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, FL.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation with social distancing will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood with military honors.
He was born on July 31, 1929, in Walnut, IL, to Joseph and Mattie (Allen) Barth. In 1954, he married Marilyn "June" Garrison of Ottawa who preceded him in death on May 8, 1984.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a life member of the Marseilles American Legion Post # 235 and the VFW Post #5506. He had been employed by the Ottawa Dental Lab.
William is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Locke of Fairbury, NE; one son, Timothy (Christine) of Diller, NE; fourteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley (Richard) Pierce of Gainesville, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June and one son, William Barth, Jr.
Memorials may be directed to Marseilles American Legion.
.
