William J. EliasBorn: June 13, 1968 in Streator, ILDied: November 19, 2020; in Bloomington, ILWilliam "BJ" J. Elias, 52, of Streator passed away Thursday (November 19, 2020) at OSF St. Josephs Medical Center, Bloomington.Following cremation, a private family service will be held at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. A public graveside services will be Wednesday at 3PM Riverview Cemetery.BJ was born on June 13, 1968 in Streator. He married Alison Moore on February 26, 2007. She survives.Also surviving are a daughter, Devin Faye Elias of Streator, step-son Blaine Parcher of Streator, father- and mother-in-law, Bruce & Poonie Moore of Streator, sister-in-law Amy (Jerry) Persinger of Streator, brothers-in-law Josh (Kristi) Moore of Graymont and Bruce Moore of Streator, and a nephew Brody Elias.He is preceded in death by his father, Don Elias.BJ graduated from Streator High School in 1986 and Worsham College of Mortuary Science in 1990. He formerly owned and operated Elias Funeral Home. BJ enjoyed golfing, watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs and his daughter's sporting events.Memorials may be made to his daughters educational fund C/O@ Streator Onized Credit Union.