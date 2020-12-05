1/1
William J. Kerestes
William J. Kerestes

Born: June 14, 1951; in Streator, IL

Died: December 1, 2020; in Pontiac, IL

William J. "Bill" Kerestes, 69, of Streator passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac, Illinois.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born June 14, 1951 in Streator he was the son of Andrew and Ada (Hayes) Kerestes. He married Shirley Stillwell on October 13, 1973 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kerestes of Streator; a son, Chad (Lisa) Kerestes of Deer Park Township and a daughter, Kristy (Craig) Heider of Streator; grandchildren, Andrea, Madeline and Aaron Kerestes; Carter and Macie Heider; and a brother, Larry (Julie) Kerestes of rural Streator.

Bill had been employed for 42 years at the former GE Plastics, Marseilles. He retired in 2011. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Streator High School, class of 1969.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He truly loved working in his yard and with his hands around his home and the children's homes, building a better life for his family.

Pallbearers will be Chad and Larry Kerestes, Craig and Carter Heider, and Aaron Kerestes. Honorary pallbearers will be John Hoskins, Jim Sauers, Jayson Thiry and Neal Vogel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Thomas and Andrew Kerestes.

Memorials may be directed to Evenglow Inn 1200 Evenglow Lane, Pontiac IL 61764.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
