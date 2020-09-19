William J. Melvin



Born: March 27, 1964; in Streator, IL



Died: September 8, 2020; in Rockford, IL



William J. Melvin, 56, formerly of Toluca, passed away at 5:44 PM on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



Cremation will be accorded, and private family service will be held at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes in Toluca is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be given to his family.



William J. Melvin was born in Streator, Illinois on March 27, 1964, a son to George Melvin and Joanne Huxtable.



He is survived by his 2 sons, Justin and Jeremy Melvin, both of Reedsburg, Wisc. ; step-brother, Roger (Sue) Greathouse, Oklahoma; sister, Sarah Balch, Mackinaw; his aunts and uncles, Carol Voights, Streator; Jackie Patno, Princeton; John Huxtable; Pontiac; Jane (George) Middleton, Rutland; Sue Huxtable, Streator; special cousin, Gina Hansen.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George Melvin; and JoAnn (Charles) Huxtable Greathouse; and an uncle, Harry Huxtable.





