1/1
William J. Melvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Melvin

Born: March 27, 1964; in Streator, IL

Died: September 8, 2020; in Rockford, IL

William J. Melvin, 56, formerly of Toluca, passed away at 5:44 PM on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Cremation will be accorded, and private family service will be held at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes in Toluca is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be given to his family.

William J. Melvin was born in Streator, Illinois on March 27, 1964, a son to George Melvin and Joanne Huxtable.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Justin and Jeremy Melvin, both of Reedsburg, Wisc. ; step-brother, Roger (Sue) Greathouse, Oklahoma; sister, Sarah Balch, Mackinaw; his aunts and uncles, Carol Voights, Streator; Jackie Patno, Princeton; John Huxtable; Pontiac; Jane (George) Middleton, Rutland; Sue Huxtable, Streator; special cousin, Gina Hansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Melvin; and JoAnn (Charles) Huxtable Greathouse; and an uncle, Harry Huxtable.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL 61369
(815) 452-2311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved