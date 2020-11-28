William J. 'Billy' Sulkey
Born: February 4, 1970
Died: November 22, 2020
OTTAWA – William James "Billy" Sulkey, 50, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Billy was born February 4, 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts to William Joseph and Marsha (Olson) Sulkey. In 1974, his family moved to Ottawa, where he was raised. He attended Lincoln and St. Patrick's schools and graduated with honors from Marquette High School in 1988. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Boston Red Sox and of course the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. He loved listening to heavy metal music; his favorite band was Metallica. Billy was a caring son, brother, and uncle, will be remembered most for his sense of humor.
He is survived by his sister, Shannon (Christopher) Jennings; his nephew, Tannor (Cynthia) Jennings; his niece, Kambrie Jennings; and his great-niece whom he absolutely adored, Amilya Jay, all of North Carolina; his uncle, Doyle (Kay) Olson; and his aunt, Joanne Olson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his parents, his uncle, Roger Olson; and his aunt, Joan Fincham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ottawa's AA Group or to the family to be donated to a charity to help those struggling with addiction.
