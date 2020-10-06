William John KeenanBorn: May 5, 1955; in Chicago, ILDied: October 1, 2020; in Mars Hill, NCWilliam John Keenan, age 65, of Old Fort, NC, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Madison Health and Rehabilitation in Mars Hill, NC.Mr. Keenan was born on May 4, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Louise Trainor Keenan and the late Bernard Keenan.He graduated from Streator Township High School in Streator, Illinois and served his country proudly in the United States Army. Mr. Keenan was retired from Tyson Foods where he worked in the maintenance department.In addition to his mother, Louise Keenan, of Streator, Illinois, those left behind to cherish his memory are his two brothers, Bernard Keenan and his wife Mariza of Florida, and James Keenan and his wife Catherine of Black Mountain, NC; two sisters, Mary Keenan-Martin and her husband Brad of Naperville, Illinois and Anne Carr and her husband Tom of Streator, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.No services are planned at this time. Mr. Keenan will be interred at a later date at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Keenan Family with arrangements.