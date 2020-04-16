|
|
William Joseph Hertzner
Born: October 5, 1948
Died: April 11, 2020
William Joseph Hertzner, age 71, of Woodstock, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Columba Cemetery with Reverend David M. Kipfer officiating. There will be no visitation. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
William was born October 5, 1948 in Ottawa, Illinois, the son of Kenneth Joseph and Mary Virginia (Deatherage) Hertzner. He is survived by several cousins. William was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
William had attended St. Columba Church. He had been a resident of Sheltered Village in Woodstock for the past several years. He was dearly loved by his family as well as residents and staff of Sheltered Village and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Sheltered Village, 600 Borden Street, Woodstock, IL 60098, or St. Columba Church, Ottawa. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.