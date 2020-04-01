|
William L. Kanellis
Born: December 2, 1930
Died: March 29, 2020
William L. "Bill" Kanellis, age 89, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
Private family viewing and services will be held with Rev. Fr. Chris Avramopoulos officiating. Interment will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. A public visitation and service will be held at a later date following lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born December 2, 1930 in Sparti, Greece, a son of Louis and Patricia (Kontorgakos) Kanellis. He married Maria Vavaroutsos September 18, 1955 in Sparti, Greece. Surviving is Maria, his wife of 64 years; two sons, Louis W. (Tami) Kanellis and Pete (Sally) Kanellis all of Ottawa; a sister, Maria Kotsonouris of Sparti, Greece. Bill also leaves grandchildren, Maria (Mike) Bennett, Billy (Kelly) Kanellis, Janny (Nick) Chmielewski, Mitchell and Jordan Kanellis; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Gunner and Norrah Kanellis, Fredrica and Carver Bennett and Harper Chmielewski. His parents, a brother, Timothy Kanellis and two sisters, Effie Tragas and Stella Kanellis preceded him in death.
Bill was a graduate of Sparti High School, Sparti, Greece and attended business college in Greece. In 1961 Bill opened the Ottawa Grill on West Madison Street and in 1971 relocated the restaurant and named it Ottawa House. He operated the restaurant along with his wife until his retirement in 1993. A member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet, Bill was also a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Ottawa, the Illinois Restaurant Association. He is a member of the LaSalle County Farm Bureau. Bill also honorably served as Communications Lieutenant in the Greek NATO Forces. He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway, Joliet, IL 60435.