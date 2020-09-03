1/1
William Michael Chalkey
William Michael Chalkey

Born: October 10, 1932; in Streator, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in Pontiac, IL

William Michael (Mick) Chalkey, 87, of Streator, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, IL.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.

Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Full military rites will be accorded by members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492.

Born October 10, 1932, in Streator, he was the son of the late Albert and Beatrice (Crawford) Chalkey.

He is survived by sisters Margaret Yanak of Overland Park, Kansas, and Nancy (Richard) Battershell of Streator; sisters-in-law, Cindy Chalkey of Streator and Shirley Chalkey of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert (Bob), Richard (Dick), Thomas (Tommy) and Terrance (Terry) Chalkey; a sister, Katherine Baumgardner; a nephew, David Chalkey; a great-nephew, Mathew Chalkey; and a brother in law, Raymond Yanak.

A Streator resident his entire life, Mick completed his education at St. Stephen's Grade School and Streator High School.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Arriving in Korea twenty minutes before the war ended and was then stationed in Japan.

His work in manufacturing included, Anthony Company in Streator and CATERPILLAR in Pontiac, and a member of UAW Local 2096. He retired from CAT in 1994.

He was a member of St. Stephen's Church.

His passion for golf took him to the course daily. He enjoyed fishing and often made time for both on the same day. He would most often finish out the day in friendly conversation at the clubhouse and keeping in touch with family. Let us not forget, watching the CUBS.

Micky was a true gentleman, always kind and caring to everyone. He embraced his large family with a loving heart. He will be missed by all.

Please share a "Random Act of Kindness" to honor his memory.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Solon-Telford Funeral Home

301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320 www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
