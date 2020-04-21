|
William Thomas Andree
Born: June 14, 1928
Died: April 18, 2020
William Thomas Andree, 91, of Streator and formerly of Blackstone passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Born June 14, 1928 in Cherokee, Oklahoma he was the son of Alfred and Ethel (Gaff) Andree. He married Marilyn Gehrke on September 3, 1950. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2014.
He is survived by daughters, Karen Watts of Oswego, Denise (Roger) Lucas of Blackstone and Sandy (Will) Barbier of Ottawa; sons, Bruce (Kendra) Andree of Champaign and Craig (Frank Quinn) Andree of Chicago; grandchildren, Jennifer (Sally Hines) Watts, Greg (Carrie) Lucas, Zachary Watts, Becky (Harry "Trip" Simmons) Lucas, Chase Andree and Lane Barbier; three great grandchildren; sister in laws, Nancy Pohlman of Lockport and Gail Papesh of Cresthill and Eileen Andree of Streator; several nieces and nephews; care givers, Pat and Robin Turner, Jamie Graff and Annabell and Smokey the Dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant son, William Thomas Andree; a son in law, Gary Watts; a brother, James Andree; a sister, Joylene Bournas; and several sisters and brothers in law.
Born in Oklahoma, Bill spent most of his life in the Blackstone area. He attended Blackstone School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1946.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Alaska.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217.
He farmed his lifetime in the Blackstone area.
Bill was a very dedicated blood donor with the American Red Cross. He also enjoyed square dancing and spending time with this family. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in Bill's name.
