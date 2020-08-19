William Winfrey Alley



Rev. Dr. William Winfrey "Winn" Alley, 68, of Seneca, died on Sunday, July 12, at the Morris Hospital.



A Celebration of Life will beheld at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at the Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, with Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler, Pastor, officiating. The church requests attendees call to reserve a spot 815-433-0771. Attendance will be limited due to the current State of Illinois Guidelines. Social distancing and masks will be required. The service will also be streamed on Rev. Alley's Facebook page with a recording available afterward, on the church's page.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.





