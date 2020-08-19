1/
William W. Alley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Winfrey Alley

Rev. Dr. William Winfrey "Winn" Alley, 68, of Seneca, died on Sunday, July 12, at the Morris Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will beheld at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at the Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, with Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler, Pastor, officiating. The church requests attendees call to reserve a spot 815-433-0771. Attendance will be limited due to the current State of Illinois Guidelines. Social distancing and masks will be required. The service will also be streamed on Rev. Alley's Facebook page with a recording available afterward, on the church's page.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved