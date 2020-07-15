1/1
William Winfrey Alley
William Winfrey Alley

Born: November 17, 1951

Died: July 12, 2020

Rev. Dr. William Winfrey "Winn" Alley, 68, of Seneca, died on Sunday, July 12, at the Morris Hospital. Visitation will be from 1 - 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Social distancing and face coverings are requested. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date at Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa.

Winn was born on November 17, 1951, in San Antonio, TX, to Winn W. and Inez (Oliver) Alley. He was a lifelong learner who received his Doctorate in Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary, and his Masters in Social Work from Aurora University. He was a United Methodist minister for 35 years and a UCC minister for 7 years before retiring and going into social work. He had been a counselor at Crossroads Counseling Services in Morris and Ottawa.

He married Sandra Zimmerman on April 24, 1993 in Mission, TX. He was a member of Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and the Mo Ranch Group.

Winn was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is survived by his wife, Sandy, 5 children, Ashley Duke (Jacob) Farcus, Hannah, Jacob, Rachel, and Grace Alley of Seneca; two grandsons, Nicholas Duke, and Nathaniel Farcus, and two sisters, Frances Ann Wheeler of San Antonio, TX, and Rosemary (Phil) McEnery, of LaVernia, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Open Table UCC.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
