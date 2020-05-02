Wilma L. Mathews
wilma l. mathews

Born: April 24, 1928; in Vermont, IL

Died: April 29, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Wilma L. "Willy" (Smith) Mathews, 92, of Ottawa, formerly a resident of Lake Wales, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Willy has chosen to donate her body to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Willy was born April 24, 1928, in Vermont, IL, to Fred and Ada (Greenplate) Smith. She was married to Theodore "Ted" Mathews for 60 years.

Willy was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 960 and a member of Dundee Baptist Church in Dundee, FL.

She is survived by her son, Ted (Paulette) Mathews; her brother, Art Smith; her sister-in-law, Betty Sharp; 5 grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her daughter, Judith Ann Runkle, her grandson, Matthew Runkle; her great grandson, Grayson Mathews; her sisters, Helen Wescott and Franny Pulakis; and her brother, Harvey Smith.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Mooseheart Child City and School.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
