wilma l. mathews
Born: April 24, 1928; in Vermont, IL
Died: April 29, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Wilma L. "Willy" (Smith) Mathews, 92, of Ottawa, formerly a resident of Lake Wales, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Willy has chosen to donate her body to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
Willy was born April 24, 1928, in Vermont, IL, to Fred and Ada (Greenplate) Smith. She was married to Theodore "Ted" Mathews for 60 years.
Willy was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 960 and a member of Dundee Baptist Church in Dundee, FL.
She is survived by her son, Ted (Paulette) Mathews; her brother, Art Smith; her sister-in-law, Betty Sharp; 5 grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her daughter, Judith Ann Runkle, her grandson, Matthew Runkle; her great grandson, Grayson Mathews; her sisters, Helen Wescott and Franny Pulakis; and her brother, Harvey Smith.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Mooseheart Child City and School.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Born: April 24, 1928; in Vermont, IL
Died: April 29, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Wilma L. "Willy" (Smith) Mathews, 92, of Ottawa, formerly a resident of Lake Wales, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Willy has chosen to donate her body to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
Willy was born April 24, 1928, in Vermont, IL, to Fred and Ada (Greenplate) Smith. She was married to Theodore "Ted" Mathews for 60 years.
Willy was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 960 and a member of Dundee Baptist Church in Dundee, FL.
She is survived by her son, Ted (Paulette) Mathews; her brother, Art Smith; her sister-in-law, Betty Sharp; 5 grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her daughter, Judith Ann Runkle, her grandson, Matthew Runkle; her great grandson, Grayson Mathews; her sisters, Helen Wescott and Franny Pulakis; and her brother, Harvey Smith.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Mooseheart Child City and School.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
www.ottawafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.