Wyatt James Cummings
Wyatt James Cummings, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Bill Clark of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.
Wyatt was born June 24, 2020, in Peru, to Julie and Rose Cummings.
He is survived by his parents; his brother Landyn Cummings; grandparents, Pamela Downey, Rose Cummings, and Roman Cummings; his aunts, Brandy Molina and Samantha Metzen; his uncles, David Downey, Christopher Downey, Gregory Molina, Dakota Metzen; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, LaVerne and Wilma Downey and Kate Jarigese.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Wyatt James Cummings, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Bill Clark of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.
Wyatt was born June 24, 2020, in Peru, to Julie and Rose Cummings.
He is survived by his parents; his brother Landyn Cummings; grandparents, Pamela Downey, Rose Cummings, and Roman Cummings; his aunts, Brandy Molina and Samantha Metzen; his uncles, David Downey, Christopher Downey, Gregory Molina, Dakota Metzen; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, LaVerne and Wilma Downey and Kate Jarigese.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.