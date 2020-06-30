Wyatt James Cummings
Wyatt James Cummings

Wyatt James Cummings, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Bill Clark of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.

Wyatt was born June 24, 2020, in Peru, to Julie and Rose Cummings.

He is survived by his parents; his brother Landyn Cummings; grandparents, Pamela Downey, Rose Cummings, and Roman Cummings; his aunts, Brandy Molina and Samantha Metzen; his uncles, David Downey, Christopher Downey, Gregory Molina, Dakota Metzen; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, LaVerne and Wilma Downey and Kate Jarigese.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
