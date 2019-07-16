May God bless you and your...
My condolences go out to your family in this difficult time. May your family find comfort in Isaiah 15:7.
July 30, 2019
East Granby, Connecticut
Age 49
Allison G. Thomson-Vicuna of East Granby, Connecticut passed away on July 13th 2019 at the age of 49. With the support of her husband and the health professionals at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Allison waged a heroic, decade-long struggle against ovarian cancer. Allison would not to let the...
July 30, 2019
Allison will never be forgotten. An inspiration to all. She faced cancer head on and continued to live a full life and be a wonderful role model to all. She will be missed by all who knew her. I'm so sad for her and her family. Jude Valloze
July 18, 2019
My sincere condolence to Mark and the family in the loss of his wife. I have worked with Mark at Canberra in the engineering. I have not had the opportunity to have met Allison. She seem to have been a very remarkable person, May you be comforted in this sad time. Liz Williams
Liz Williams
July 18, 2019 | Newington, CT
To say that Allison was an inspiration is an understatement. We are all better having known her and her infectious spirit will never be forgotten. My sympathies to her family and multitude of friends.
Sheila Foran
July 17, 2019 | Glastonbury, CT
Allison was one of the first people I met in the sport of dog agility, almost eight years ago. I always looked forward to seeing her and her dogs at agility trials; they brought a lot of happiness to those events. Her excitement when heading into finals at Westminster was wonderful! I truly will miss Allison.
Bill Chiarchiaro
July 16, 2019
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
July 18, 2019 | Windsor, CT
Kenyon Fairey
July 16, 2019