Catherine COLLINS

Timonium, Maryland

Oct 23, 1953 – Aug 1, 2019

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Catherine "Katie" Collins, of Baltimore, MD, age 65. Katie was a Registered Nurse with the Johns Hopkins Hospital for 30 years. Beloved daughter of the late Dennis and Mary (nee Kolarek) Collins; adored mother of Devon Owens; proud grandmother of Dylan, Riley, and...

Preston Gazaway

August 04, 2019 | Baltimore, MD | Coworker

Just how she called my mom Aunt Lydia so coolshe was our cousin too!

Jeane Gross nitsch

August 02, 2019 | Catonsville, MD | Family

I was blessed to have Katie as one of the nurses who trained me on Meyer 3. She was caring, patient, knowledgeable, and kind. It has been some years since we've worked together but I will always remember the difference she made in my life as I started out on a career I truly love. Rest well, Katie. Thank you for everything. I'll see you again one day.

Ana Duarte

August 02, 2019 | Ellicott City, MD | Coworker

My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return your loved ones who passed away in death . 1 Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .

Earnie Ray

August 01, 2019 | Dallas, TX

