On Monday, July 29, 2019 Dorothea Elizabeth (nee Maile) Etzel age 93 of Parkton. Beloved wife of the late David P. Etzel, Sr.; devoted mother of Patricia E. Parker and her husband Robert of Parkton, MD, David P. Etzel, Jr. and his wife Norma Jean of Monkton, MD and Michael G. Etzel and his wife...