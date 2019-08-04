May God bless you and your...
My deepest condolences Dorothy was a caring lady.
She was my boss at Friends a great nurse and friend
Mary Bradley
August 06, 2019
Laytonsville, Maryland
Apr 4, 1923 – Aug 4, 2019 (Age 96)
Dorothy D. Hett, of Sandy Spring, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. Arrangements are by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville.Read More
August 06, 2019