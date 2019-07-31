May God bless you and your...
Sincere condolences to the family of Mrs Evans. May you have the comfort of God's peace and well being during this time of transition.
Fran Schultz
July 31, 2019 | Essex, MD
Baltimore, Maryland
Estelle T. Evans, 87 went to eternal rest on July 30, 2019, after a long decline from her former active retirement, due to heart failure. She was a mother, an elementary school teacher to hundreds in Baltimore County over her long career, and a friend and fellow adventurer to many in travels...Read More
Not sure what to say?
Sincere condolences to the family of Mrs Evans. May you have the comfort of God's peace and well being during this time of transition.
Fran Schultz
July 31, 2019 | Essex, MD
Please accept my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
It was truly a pleasure knowing your mother. She was always gracious and thoughtful during my visits.
May you find God's presence with you as you journey through this time of grief. I know that nothing anyone can say will take away the pain of your loss, but if you feel like talking,or if I may in any way be of help please give me a call.
F.S.
Frances Schultz
July 31, 2019 | Essex, MD
My heartfelt condolences to the Family of Ms. Estelle T. Evans. Grief can be so hard, but your special memories can help you cope. Remembering you and your loved one today. May our wonderful Heavenly Father provide you with the support and care that you need. (Psalms 145:18,19) - 'CL'
July 31, 2019
May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during this time of deep sorrow. Those who pass on God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincere condolences. John 6:40
July 31, 2019