Please accept my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.

It was truly a pleasure knowing your mother. She was always gracious and thoughtful during my visits.

May you find God's presence with you as you journey through this time of grief. I know that nothing anyone can say will take away the pain of your loss, but if you feel like talking,or if I may in any way be of help please give me a call.

F.S.