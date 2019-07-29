May God bless you and your...
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return your loved ones who passed away in death . 1 Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Earnie Ray
July 30, 2019 | Dallas, TX
John Lee Murphy, age 77 passed away on July 27, 2019 in Joppa, MD. Born in Harford County, MD, he was the son of the late Chester Murphy and Helen Cerny and the husband of his beloved Linda Gale Murphy. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served our country during the Vietnam War. He worked for...Read More
