John Lee Murphy

Abingdon, Maryland

Obituary

John Lee Murphy, age 77 passed away on July 27, 2019 in Joppa, MD. Born in Harford County, MD, he was the son of the late Chester Murphy and Helen Cerny and the husband of his beloved Linda Gale Murphy. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served our country during the Vietnam War. He worked for...

My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return your loved ones who passed away in death . 1 Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .

Earnie Ray

July 30, 2019 | Dallas, TX

