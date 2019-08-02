Search

HomeObituariesMary Lou Siegel Obituary
Mary-Siegel-Obituary

Mary Lou Siegel

Pikesville, Maryland

Obituary

Send Flowers

Mary Lou Siegel (nee Getz), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 85 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Marvin E. Siegel, and is survived by her children, Murray (Karen) Siegel and Ben Siegel. She was predeceased by her parents, Leah and Meyer Getz, and...

Read More

Guest Book

Not sure what to say?

Posting Guidelines|FAQ

I am so sorry. A very special lady, who will be missed.

Ben Cohen

August 02, 2019 | Pasadena, CA | Family

©2019 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.