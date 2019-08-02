May God bless you and your...
I am so sorry. A very special lady, who will be missed.
Ben Cohen
August 02, 2019 | Pasadena, CA | Family
Pikesville, Maryland
Mary Lou Siegel (nee Getz), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 85 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Marvin E. Siegel, and is survived by her children, Murray (Karen) Siegel and Ben Siegel. She was predeceased by her parents, Leah and Meyer Getz, and...Read More
