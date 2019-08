Sar D. Kaufman, beloved husband of the late Edith Kaufman, passed away on August 1, 2019. He is survived by his children, Howard F. Kaufman and Ann R. Kaufman, grandson, Benjamin H. Kaufman, brother-in-law, Zalman (Lenore) Shavell, and sister-in-law, Shirley Kaufman. Sar was predeceased by his...