May God bless you and your...
So sorry about the losses Saundra ,she was an amazing friend ,very much loved , she will be missed.
May Shomali
August 05, 2019 | Hunt Valley, MD | Friend
0
1
Pikesville, Maryland
Saundra Wolff Fellerman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Keith Fellerman, son, Bruce Fellerman, and parents, Benjamin and Kitty Wolff. Saundra is survived by her daughter, Rosanne Horowitz, son-in-law, Martin Horowitz, and...Read More
Not sure what to say?
So sorry about the losses Saundra ,she was an amazing friend ,very much loved , she will be missed.
May Shomali
August 05, 2019 | Hunt Valley, MD | Friend