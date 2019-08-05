Search

Saundra Wolff Fellerman

Pikesville, Maryland

Saundra Wolff Fellerman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Keith Fellerman, son, Bruce Fellerman, and parents, Benjamin and Kitty Wolff. Saundra is survived by her daughter, Rosanne Horowitz, son-in-law, Martin Horowitz, and...

So sorry about the losses Saundra ,she was an amazing friend ,very much loved , she will be missed.

May Shomali

August 05, 2019 | Hunt Valley, MD | Friend

