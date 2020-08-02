Adam Victor George Potter, 22, a life-long resident of Lisle, passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020. He was the beloved, only child of Mark A. and Janis Dunn Potter. Molly, his yellow Labrador Retriever dog, was truly his best friend and the love and affection was mutual. Everyone's life was made brighter when Adam was around. He cherished family, championed friendships, but most of all gave everyone he touched a warm, bright smile that would carry you through a day. He enjoyed all sorts of music, could not wait for Lollapalooza to come, was a White Sox fan and was thrilled to be part of both the Blackhawks and Cubs victory parades. Adam was impeccable in so many ways, and never left the house without making sure his shoes matched his pants that matched his shirt. He had a zest for life that was infectious. He was a proud 2016 graduate of Downers Grove North High School and subsequently attended classes at College of DuPage. He was a phenomenal team member at a non-profit association and his life was made richer by his seven "work moms" who doted on him. For a short time, he was a handyman to his uncle Kevin Dunn's remodeling business and was intrigued by how everything came together. Adam made an impression no matter where he went or who he met, and he showed an abundance of compassion to others. He loved to travel, no matter the destination, and loved vacations spending time with his family from Arizona (the Dunn and Traversino -Michael & Steven-families), Florida (the Potter, Martinez and Parnell families) Michigan (the Schultz families), Pennsylvania (Jack Harper, who accompanied Adam on special family vacations) and Wisconsin (his birth family). He especially made a powerful impact to those that were adopted, just like him. In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his maternal grandmother, Marlene S. Dunn, three birth brothers, Jeffrey Archambault, Juan Carlos Ramirez and Shawn Ramirez, with whom he united a few years ago, a nephew to whom he was a proud Godfather, Eli Ramirez, loving uncle to Chance and Sophia, the most precious of friends, Joyce and Jessica Schoder, amazing aunt, Catherine L. Dunn, special adoring cousins Amy Dunn Johnson, and Kyle M. Dunn, and several other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends so numerous that he was blessed with so much family. It is with gratitude to Dorothy Chiero, Adam's birth aunt, that made it possible for Adam to find his birth family, and it made him complete. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Victor P. Dunn, his paternal grandparents George E. and Grace E. Potter, his birth mother, Susan Archambault and his birth grandmother, Kathryn Archambault and several aunts and uncles. Donations may be made to the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry, 1110 Jericho Road, Aurora, Illinois 60506 or Gateway Foundation, 400 Mercy Lane, Aurora, Illinois 60506. Arrangements are being handled through Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, Naperville, Illinois. Interment will be private. The family is planning a special celebration of Adam's life in the near future.