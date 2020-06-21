Adeline M. Becia
1931 - 2020
Adeline M. Becia (nee Bonaguro), age 88, of Fayetteville, AR, formerly of Naperville, IL 1967-2019, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR. She was born November 2, 1931 in Morton Grove, IL to Frank and Santa (nee Bellarosa) Bonaguro.

Adeline was a former teacher's aide in Naperville School District 203 and member of St. Raphael Catholic Church Naperville, IL, where she sang in the adult choir for over 15 years. Adeline enjoyed reading and keeping current with the news and weather, genealogy, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph Becia, and brother-in-law, Matt Karleskey.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Haworth and husband Tom of Naperville, IL, Sandy Weishaar and husband Tom of Fayetteville, AR, one son, Jim Becia and wife, Susan of Littleton, CO, one sister, Hilda Karleskey of Morton Grove, IL, one brother, Les Bonaguro and wife, MaryLou of Clarendon Hills, IL, three grandchildren, Sara Heitmann and husband, Mike, Joe Weishaar and wife, Stephanie, Krista Fernandez and husband, Rafael, two great grandchildren, Andrew and Cora Heitmann, and many cousins including Armida Galvan and Armando Bonaguro and wife, Francis, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville a with private entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-4545, https://st-raphael.com or to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St, Fayetteville, AR 72703, (479) 463-4483 or foundation@wregional.com Checks may be made to Washington Regional Medical Foundation.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com and sign the online guest book or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
