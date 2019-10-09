|
Alan Wayne "Al" Reid, age 60, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Bedminster, NJ, Columbus, OH and Westchester, IL, passed away in the loving arms of his immediate family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago. He was born on September 27, 1959 in LaGrange, IL.
Beloved husband of Susan Maxey Reid, whom he married May 9, 1987, loving father of Jack Elliott Reid and Morgan Elizabeth Reid, devoted son of the late John A. "Jack" and Betty Ann (nee Jacobs) Reid, dear brother of Lawrence J. (Sharyl) Reid of Thousand Oaks, CA, son-in-law of the late William E. "Bill" and Mildred (nee Kuhlmann) Maxey, brother-in-law of Dr. James W. "Jim"(Kathleen) Maxey, fond nephew of Louise (the late George) Keller and Do (Robert) Johnson, uncle of Emma (Tom) Maxey McCarter, Glenn (Kelsey) Maxey, Shane Reid, Lynsey Reid, and dear cousin and friend of many.
Alan moved to Naperville in the third grade and attended Beebe Elementary School, Jefferson Junior High School and was a 1977 graduate of Naperville North High School, where he lettered in cross country and wrestling. He also played hockey and golf and was very involved with Young Life. He attended the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana where he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity and Panhellenic council. He was employed in electrical and programmable pump and drive sales for many years (WESCO, Revere Electric, Equipto, Miller-Knapp & Eastland Industries) before becoming an independent contractor.
Alan was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Naperville for more than 25 years and was involved in a years' long Bible Study with a number of his closest friends. He was an avid golfer & storyteller, enjoyed boating, traveling and was passionate about spending time with his adoring wife, children, family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, October 12th for a 9:30 AM funeral service at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Rd., Naperville with Pastor Stephen Schumacher officiating. Christian burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in honor of Alan Reid, or to one of his favorite charities, . For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 9, 2019