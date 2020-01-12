|
|
Albert Brons, 92, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 in Hopkins, MN. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; sister-in-law Martha Brons; step-children, Doug (Joy) Wise and Dennis (Audrey) Wise; nieces, Laura (Paul) Hays, Ruth (Steve) Kimmons; nephews, Jonathan (Cassandra) Keener, William (Deborah) Brons; and many grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn (Charles) Keener; brother, Kenneth Brons; niece, Linda (Glenn) Fretty, and a grand-nephew. Born on November 23, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Albert and Mildred (nee Hannig) Brons, he resided in Villa Park for decades before relocating to Lisle, IL. Mr. Brons' final resting place is near his family at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 12, 2020