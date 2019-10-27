|
|
Alice M. Walker (née Lemke), 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lutheran Skilled Care in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was born on August 30, 1924 in Park Falls, Wisconsin. A Naperville resident for 66 years, she lived in the home she and husband, the late Warnell "Bud" Walker, purchased as newlyweds in 1951. Alice was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, a faithful church member, neighbor, and friend.
Alice and her late husband, Warnell "Bud" Walker, were married in Chicago on January 15, 1951. Bud preceded her in death on May 6, 2017. Cherished mother of Mark (Priscilla) Walker, the late David (the late Caroline) Walker, Lynne (Manuel) Rojas and James (Marla) Walker, fond mother-in-law to the late Helen (née Johnson) Walker, she was a loving grandmother to Aaron (Amelia) Walker, Annalisa (George) Dunning and Anders Walker; Joshua (Jolie) Walker; Alyson (Jason) Harr, Arianna Rojas; and Mira and Eliza Walker; honored great-grandmother of many, devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Angie (née Pittenger) Lemke, sister of the late Lawrence Lemke, fond aunt to Kirby (Amy) Nelson, and a dear friend to many.
Alice and Bud were among the founders of the Naperville church, Grace Pointe, the first Sunday services for which were held in their garage. Landscaping her yard, salvaging and restoring unique pieces of furniture, church work and fellowship, and preparing holiday meals for family and friends – "The more the merrier" – were among her greatest joys. Alice was a current member of Village Baptist Church in Aurora.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 8:00-9:30 AM at Village Baptist Church, 515 S. Frontenac St., Aurora, IL 60504, (630) 851-4120, www.vbcaurora.org
A celebration of Alice's life will follow Saturday, 9:30 AM at the church.
Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to: Village Baptist Church, 515 S. Frontenac St., Aurora, IL 60504, (630) 851-4120, www.vbcaurora.org
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 27, 2019