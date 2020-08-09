1/
Alice Wenzlaff
Alice Wenzlaff, age 63 of Naperville, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. Alice was born in Chicago and grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois. She was an avid Josh Groban fan, dog rescuer, and beach lover.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Chris Jachcinski, her children Kara, Kyle, and Kali, her brother Walter Wenzlaff (Debbie), nieces Lisa and Christen, and several cousins and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to donate in her memory, make donations to Beagle Freedom Project at bfp.org.


Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
I remember Alice fondly by her friendliness and warm smile. She had a strong work ethic and a “can- do” spirit! May God‘s love and comfort surround her family. Hugs, Cindy Cara
Cindy Karis
Friend
August 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Was overwhelmed and saddened by the loss of your beautiful wife and Mom....She and I became friends through working at Alden a few years ago. We connected immediately, sharing laughter, compassion, and the love for our professions. I was the hairstylist there and came to love the residents, as did Alice....Feel blessed to have known her !!! What a gift she was to the many lives she touched....Alice. you truly earned your angel wings !!! Fly high, dear one.....sending hugs and prayers
Wendy Albrecht
August 6, 2020
Mama J,

I'm so blessed to have your daughter be a part of my life, she is one of the truest and closest friends I've ever had. She has made such a positive impact on my life. You did an amazing job raising her and your love for her and your family was and is so very evident. I'm lucky to have known you and gotten to enjoy your positive outlook on life through Kali. I hope your resting on the calmest beach enjoying all the heavenly beagle snuggles.

Love,
Monica
Monica Lipp
Friend
August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
No words can express how many lives Alice touched. She was truly a gem! I have many stories with Alice. I’m thankful she helped guide me in the person I am trying to be. Love to all of you
Julie Ramirez
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dear Alice,

You have been my mentor and dear friend for over a decade. All day yesterday and until right now when I saw this news, I felt “off” and this explains why. I am praying for your family and reminded and grateful for the all talks and laughter we have shared. You are in my heart and will be deeply missed.
You have taught me so very much and helped me through my own mother’s passing. You always reminded me of her and I hope you meet in heaven.
Thank you again for everything you have brought to my life - personally and professionally. I will miss you so very much. Thank you for fighting so hard and staying here as long as you could.
With all my love and prayers,
Jacki
Jacqueline Navarro
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Alice was a great neighbor and she will be missed.Rescue dogs were always part of her family and she shared great memories of many family trips over the years;including door county and Anna Marie island. She cherished family time. She fought hard to win her battle and I hope her faith offered her
Comfort.all the best to chris and family during these difficult days.
Jean M Cousineau
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
