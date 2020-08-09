Alice Wenzlaff

Dear Alice,



You have been my mentor and dear friend for over a decade. All day yesterday and until right now when I saw this news, I felt “off” and this explains why. I am praying for your family and reminded and grateful for the all talks and laughter we have shared. You are in my heart and will be deeply missed.

You have taught me so very much and helped me through my own mother’s passing. You always reminded me of her and I hope you meet in heaven.

Thank you again for everything you have brought to my life - personally and professionally. I will miss you so very much. Thank you for fighting so hard and staying here as long as you could.

With all my love and prayers,

Jacki

Jacqueline Navarro

Coworker