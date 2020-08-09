Alice Wenzlaff, age 63 of Naperville, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. Alice was born in Chicago and grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois. She was an avid Josh Groban fan, dog rescuer, and beach lover.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Chris Jachcinski, her children Kara, Kyle, and Kali, her brother Walter Wenzlaff (Debbie), nieces Lisa and Christen, and several cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to donate in her memory, make donations to Beagle Freedom Project at bfp.org
.