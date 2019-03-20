|
Allan G. Mueller, age 95, of Lisle, IL formerly of Urbana, IL passed away quietly in his sleep on Friday, March 15, 2019. Allan is survived by his daughter, Becky (Thomas) Musch of Naperville, IL and daughter-in-law, Barbara Mueller of Geneva, IL. Allan was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Gloria Mueller and their son, Ross Allan Mueller. Allan was born on November 17, 1923 in Taylor Ridge, IL. He studied at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and spent his career there as a professor of agricultural economics until his retirement in 1984. Allan enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. We will miss his engaging smile and upbeat nature. Future memorial services are being planned. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 20, 2019