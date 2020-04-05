|
Allen D. Grossmann, age 79, passed peacefully in the presence of his family at home in Naperville, IL on March 18, 2020. Al was predeceased by his parents, Max and Martha Grossmann. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kay, and his beloved children, Diane (Bob) Fergus and Chris (Mari) Grossmann. "Papa" will be fondly remembered by his six granddaughters, Lucy, Willow, Kelly, Violet, Megan, and Adele. And he will be forever missed by Max, his loyal companion.
Al was born on July 17, 1940, in Newark, NJ, grew up in Roselle Park, and graduated from Roselle Park High School in 1959. He graduated from Clarkson College in Potsdam, NY in 1963 and was a member of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. After dedicating six years of service in the United States Army, he was honorably discharged in 1970. He had a successful accounting career for more than forty years before retiring. There will be a private memorial gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in his name to the Edward Foundation (www.eehealth.org/ways-to-give/edward-foundation/donate or 630-527-3954).
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 5, 2020