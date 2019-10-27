|
|
Alonna Harding, 82, of Naperville, IL, died peacefully at home on October 18, 2019. She was surrounded by family as she departed this earth for joyful reunion with her beloved parents, and many long-missed relatives, friends, and pets. Left behind to carry Alonna in their hearts are her sister, children, grandchildren, nieces, former spouse, many friends, and Rocky. As she requested, Alonna's remains will be placed in a favorite family gathering spot and memorialized with her parents in Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois. The family will privately celebrate her life with happy memories and gratitude whenever they gather together, and hope her friends near and far will do the same. Special thanks to the medical professionals and caregivers who held the melanoma at bay and provided so much compassionate support, allowing Alonna's family to have five more years with their nana, mom, sister, aunt. And thank you to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home for assisting with cremation.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 27, 2019