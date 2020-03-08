|
Alyce (Elsie) Ikenn Schaffran passed away at age 93 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to natural causes. She died peacefully in her home at Brookdale Assisted Living & Senior Care in Lisle, IL.
Alyce was the youngest of seven children born to Frank and Sarah Ikenn, emigrants from Russia. She was born on May 9, 1926, in Chicago, IL. A graduate of Von Steuben High School and a student at Wilbur Wright Junior College, she trained rigorously to become a classical concert pianist. Then she married Dr. Morton Schaffran, who became a pillar in the Aurora (IL) medical community. They were married for 36 years until Dr. Schaffran's passing in 1982.
Alyce is survived by her five daughters, Carla Johnson (Rick), Jamie S. Perry, Trudi Shiverdecker (Pat), Claudia Buchalter (Rich), and Wendy Kaveney (Mike); her eight grandchildren, Stacey Johnson Bellomo (Matthew), Mathew Johnson (Heather), Lindsay Johnson Bjork (Bryan), Nathan Shiverdecker (Jessica), Adrienne Shiverdecker, Benjamin LaMasters, Maureen Kaveney, and Mallory Kaveney; her four great grandchildren, Ian Bellomo, Alex Bellomo, Aaron Bjork, and Marece Shiverdecker, as well as an extended family of a nephew, many nieces, and their families. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Allison Shiverdecker.
A devoted wife, mother and friend, Alyce was an anchoring figure supporting her husband in his growing pediatric practice, while raising and educating their five daughters.
Alyce was an active member in Aurora's Temple B'nai Israel. Through the years, Alyce participated in Mah Jong, Bridge groups, was a member of various bowling teams, and played tennis. She loved planning holidays and picnics for her large extended family. She helped design the mid-century modern home in which the Schaffrans raised their family, and it showcased her witty flair for style and design.
Alyce shined when she was coaching and accompanying music students in competitions and recitals. She cared about every student as if he or she were "her own kid". She was frequently called on to play piano for productions at schools, houses of worship, and auditoriums.
A bronze plaque to honor her will be installed at Temple B'nai Israel.
In lieu of flowers, Alyce requested that donations can be made in memory of her granddaughter, Allison Ilene Shiverdecker, to Make-A-Wish Nebraska, 11836 Arbor Street, Omaha, NE 68144, (800) 760-9474, https://nebraska.wish.org/
Services were private with the immediate family.
