Andrew "Pete" Lindsay, age 81, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at his Naperville home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 5, 1938 to the late Martha and Andrew Lindsay. Andy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ellie Lindsay; children Sarah Lindsay, Jennifer (David) Martin, and Andrew (Sherri) Lindsay; grandchildren Lily Martin, and Noelle and Emma Lindsay; sisters Jane (Warren) Koepf, Marjory (the late Thomas) Clay, and Sally (Jack) Slattery; he also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Andy was a 1962 graduate of Hiram College in Hiram, OH, where he met his wife Ellie. After their marriage in Jamestown, NY in 1963, he went on to work for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, National Drug Company, and then in 1970, he embarked on a 45-year career with Westinghouse/Philips Lighting. He loved his career as it allowed him to form relationships with many different people, many of which continued throughout his life. The way he treated people and the sincere friendships he developed are what set him apart. He truly was one of a kind. He was an avid fan of the Bulls, Cubs, Sox, Bears and Notre Dame Football. He shared his love of sports with his children by coaching their youth sports teams and later attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Andy realized the importance of giving back, by volunteering at Hesed House, Kiwanis, Loaves & Fishes and Edward Hospital. He was also a 40-year member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served on many committees.
Memorial visitation will be on Friday, December 20, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional memorial visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church 300 E. Gartner Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Andy's memory, donations to Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry at 1871 High Grove Ln. Naperville, IL 60540 or Grace United Methodist Church c/o Children's Music Fund, would be welcome. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 18, 2019