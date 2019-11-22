|
|
Ann Bergschneider (nee Allison), age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1976, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1935 in Davis City, IA.
Beloved wife of the late Albert F. 'Al' Bergschneider who preceded her in death in 2005, loving mother of Lynn (Dave Maust) Bergschneider of Madison, NC, Dianne Bergschneider of Naperville, Ellen Bergschneider of Vienna, Austria, and Alan Bergschneider of Chicago, adored grandmother of Dylan, Ryan, Erin and Sara, devoted daughter of the late Matthew and Marie Allison, dear sister of the late Matthew Allison, sister-in-law of Helen (the late Russell) Little of Naperville, the late Fred (Ruby) Bergschneider, the late Marcella (the late Russell) Smith, the late Dick (Rosemary) Bergschneider, the late Agnes Bergschneider, the late Jerald (Von) Bergschneider and the late Jim (Diane) Bergschneider, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Ann grew up in Mound City, MO. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 1957 and received her Master of Education from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1963. While teaching in Danville, IL, she met her husband Al and found her true calling: providing unwavering, unconditional love and support to her husband, her children and grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, her friends and neighbors and their children, her children's friends, and all who had the good fortune of having her in their lives. Ann was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville. She lived her faith every day and was always kind and generous, making everyone in her life feel loved. She will be greatly missed by many, many people.
Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Tuesday, November 26, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL.
Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607, 1-877-637-2955, donate.mercyhome.org or Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 22, 2019