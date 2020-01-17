|
Ann Gordon Bateman, 81, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Naperville, IL and summertime resident of Mears, Michigan (Silver Lake), passed away peacefully in the early morning of December 28, 2019. An intrepid gardener, community organizer, award-winning photographer, talented pianist, and published author, Ann was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Purdue University, where she graduated in 1960 with a degree in English Education. After a summer at the University of Hawaii and graduate school at Michigan State, she taught English in Kenosha, WI and in Hinsdale, IL. Retiring from teaching to be a full-time mom, Ann later became a much sought-after substitute teacher for the Naperville School District. Her "candy quizzes" were the highlight of many! While in Naperville, she headed up book sales and garage sales, sang in multiple choirs, served as editor of The American Iris Society, wrote for The Naperville Sun, served as head scorer of the Naper Carriage Hill swim team, and enjoyed years of friendships and professional dialogue with the Naperville Writers Group. After relocating to Dublin, Ohio in 2007, she continued to enjoy book clubs, rummikub, gardening, designing and crafting beautiful homemade cards, the First Saturday breakfast group, and being near family. In both locations, she delighted in terrifying children of all ages on Halloween with her cackling, wart-nosed witch character! Every summer, she spent time at her beloved Silver Lake, Michigan cottage where she treasured life-long, multi-generational friendships. As a patroness of the arts and athletics, she enthusiastically supported her six "extremely gifted, exceptionally good-looking grandchildren" Kathryn, David, William, Carolyn, Emily, and Jessica in their successes in academics and music, on the field, on the courts, on the track, on the stage, and in the pool. Lovingly known by all as "GranAnn", she was their biggest fan. Above all, Ann treasured family and was determined, especially through her years battling breast cancer, to live, not just be alive. "Still Vertical!" was her answer whenever asked how she was doing. Her daughters, Beth (Marshall) and Katy (Brown), along with her sons-in-law John and Steve, will miss her dearly. Her laughter, her stories, and her well-lived life will be celebrated July 2020 on her Folly Beach at Silver Lake, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to Cozy Cat Cottage (http://cozycatcottage.org/) and Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp (https://bluelake.org/). Condolences may be shared with the family at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 17, 2020