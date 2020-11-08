1/
Ann Magrady
1934 - 2020
Ann Magrady (nee McKeown), age 86, of Naperville, IL passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on September 28, 1934. Ann is survived by her loving sons; John (Sheila Draut) McNulty, William (Judy Grossman) McNulty, Tony (Leslee) Magrady, and granddaughter; Amanda Magrady. She was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell and Grace (nee Carr) McKeown, her loving husband, Robert Magrady, son Kevin McNulty; daughter, Patricia McNulty, and sister, Kathy McKeown. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Internment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorials in Ann's name may be made to: American Wheelchair Mission. Info 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
