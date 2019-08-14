|
Ann R. Hendrix, 65, of Naperville, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ann is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ron, son Chris Hendrix, daughter Grace Hendrix, and daughter Vanessa Green (Kyle Green) as well as her sister Sue Noreen Brown. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mable "Mibs" and Howard Noreen, and her sister Kay Noreen-Bredemeyer. Ann was a loving mother, wife, and life-long teacher. She touched many lives over the course of her 31 year career as an elementary school teacher. Outside of the classroom, she had a passion for the Chicago Cubs, reading, and going for long walks around her neighborhood. Some of her favorite memories were quality time spent with her family on Paw Paw Lake in Michigan. The family will greet friends from 3:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral home at 516 S. Washington Street, Naperville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the in her honor.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 14, 2019