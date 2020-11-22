On the evening of November 14, 2020, Anne Marie Blake, of Naperville, died peacefully after her courageous battle with cancer at the age of 71. Anne was born to Frances John and Mildred (nee Heagney) Gallagher, in Cleveland, Ohio on March 29, 1949. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Douglas Blake who she married on September 18,1971. Loving mother of Glenn (Meghan) Douglas Blake II of Chagrin Falls, OH., Meghan (Michal) Niemkiewicz of Breckenridge, CO., and Sarah (Scott) Opper of Chicago, IL. Anne was the doting grandmother of Carter, Maeve, and Fiammetta Niemkiewicz, Jackson and Emilia Opper, and Braeden and Norah Blake. Adored sister to John (Dorothy) Gallagher, Agnes (Ron) O'Connell, Robert Gallagher, James (Myrna) Gallagher, William (Joni) Gallagher, Margaret (Joseph) Sweeney, Kay (Kevin) O'Neil, Paul Gallagher, and her twin Mary (Thomas) Schoen. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Glenn Douglas Blake, her brothers John (survived by Dorothy), James (Myrna), and Robert Gallagher. Anne attended Villa Angela High School and graduated in the class of 1967. Upon graduation, Anne attended Cleveland State where she received her Associates degree. In 1969, Anne moved to Chicago to work as a flight attendant where she met and married the love of her life, Glenn Douglas Blake. They later moved to Naperville and together raised their three children, Doug, Meghan, and Sarah. She always brought love, kindness, and compassion to those all around her, touching many with her enthusiasm and her joyous spirit. Family was most important to Anne. She was incredibly proud of her 3 children and 7 grandchildren. If she wasn't traveling the world during her 50 year career with United Airlines, you might find her spending time in her most fulfilling role as "Grammy," gardening, decorating, cooking for friends and family, or enjoying time with her countless friends. Regrettably, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family plans a private service and interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. A memorial mass will be planned and announced when we can safely gather to honor Anne with love. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action, https://www.pancan.org/
, Network. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213.The family would like to thank the many loving friends of Anne for all their love and unwavering support.