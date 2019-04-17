|
|
Annette Louise Lentz, 82, resident of Naperville, formerly of Florida, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 25, 2019 surrounded by her family at Tabor Hills Healthcare. Born July 11, 1936 in Chicago, IL to her late parents, John and April Poropat. Cherished wife of Ronald E. Lentz, Sr., wedded on September 6, 1952. Beloved mother of Ronald E. (Julienne) Lentz, Jr. of Naperville and the late Linda (the late David) Ippel. Adored grandma of Bryan Ippel, Brooke (Michael) Jacobs, and AJ (Wes) Mottlau. Devoted great grandma of Kamryn, Annalyn, Brynlee, Barrett and the late Hadley. Dearest sister of John Poropat, Christine, Carol, the late Edna, Rosemary, and Frannie. Ron & Annette's Memorial is Saturday, April 20. The family will be honoring their loved ones by dressing in Annette's and Ron's favorite Chicago sports teams. Family encourages guests to wear Cubs, Bears, or Blackhawks clothing. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Illinois http://site.wish.org/goto/AnnetteandRonLentz or www.illinois.wish.org Memorial Visitation: Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM. Celebration of Ronald and Annette's Lives: from 3:00-5:00PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For full obituaries please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 17, 2019