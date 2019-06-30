Dr. Anthony J. Sadowski, age 80, a resident of Naperville for the past 47 years, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Naperville. He was born July 2, 1938 in Chicago. Tony earned his Doctorate in Chemistry from IIT in 1967 and later his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1980. He was a trustee of the Illinois Science Academy in Aurora from 1985-1987, Campaign Chairman for the Naperville United Way in 1985, a member of the Board of Directors of the American Indiana Health Council from 1991 – 1994, and was the former President of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce in 1986. He is survived by his wife Valerie (nee DiMuro) Sadowski, his children Carey (Tonya) Sadowski and Cherie (Jeff) Thomas, grandchildren Caleb and Bryant and a brother Dr. Lawrence (Bernie) Sadowski. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville to Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St Naperville for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Naperville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or by visiting someone in an extended care facility. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 30, 2019