It was our pleasure to know you Tony..... Loved you and Jackie and had many memories with you both....the time we all went to Punta Cana, Vegas, and many, many outings, events with our lights etc. You will be truly missed and we love you. Now Jackie will be on the journey but you will never be forgotten. I am glad no more suffering for you sir. You are in a must better place and we all will join you in time. We will meet again. Love you and will miss you until we meet again!

Suzy and Carey Priest

Friend